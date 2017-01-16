Falcons' Julio Jones: Will be limited ahead of playing Sunday

Jones (toe) will be limited in practice this week, but coach Dan Quinn expects him to be ready to play in Sunday's NFC Championship against the Packers, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.

Jones aggravated his previous toe problem during Saturday's playoff victory over the Seahawks, forcing the Falcons to withdraw him from the action once the result was in hand. The All-Pro wideout missed Weeks 14 and 15 with what coach Quinn called a sprained toe, and although Jones is fully expected by Quinn to suit up Sunday, his practice involvement will understandably be limited to prevent further wear and tear. Given Jones' huge importance to the Falcons, his situation will be worth monitoring in the buildup to Sunday's kickoff, but it's reassuring to hear he's anticipated to play.