Falcons' Julio Jones: Will have toe evaluated in one month

Jones will have his toe evaluated in a month to determine if surgery is necessary, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

Jones has been dealing with turf toe since early December and was forced to miss two games because of it. Even though he was able to tough it out during the playoffs, turf toe can be a troublesome injury, especially for receivers, who are constantly planting and making cuts on their routes. If it is ultimately decided that Jones will need surgery, his participation in organized team activities could be delayed until he is fully recovered.