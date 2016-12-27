Hardy was not targeted in Saturday's win over Carolina.

Hardy has never been much for catches and yards this season, but looked to be a potential red-zone threat early on in the year. The looks picked up in recent weeks, with four red-zone targets in his previous three games and a touchdown to show for it. His snap count has continued to dwindle, however, with just one game of over 30 snaps since Week 7. With Taylor Gabriel emerging and Julio Jones back in the swing of things, there just aren't enough looks to go around for Hardy to be a safe pick week to week.