Hardy reeled in four of seven targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Saints.

It was Hardy's first four-catch game of the season and just his second touchdown since Week 3. The young receiver had entered Sunday's game with just one game with more than two catches in his previous nine outings. Those days are not likely behind him. Hardy's uptick can rather easily be attributed to Taylor Gabriel, an unexpected star of Atlanta's season, sitting out with a foot injury. With Gabriel likely to return to practice this week, expect Hardy's production to settle back down.