Hardy was targeted twice in Sunday's win, recording a 16-yard reception.

Hardy snapped a nine-game scoreless streak last week, but returned to the schneid on Sunday. After showing some red-zone value earlier in the season, Hardy has fallen far behind Julio Jones, Mohamad Sanu and Taylor Gabirel in the pecking order. Having failed to make a considerable additional contribution with Jones out during the last two games, things aren't likely to get better as Jones prepares to return.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola