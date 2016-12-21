Hardy was targeted twice in Sunday's win, recording a 16-yard reception.

Hardy snapped a nine-game scoreless streak last week, but returned to the schneid on Sunday. After showing some red-zone value earlier in the season, Hardy has fallen far behind Julio Jones, Mohamad Sanu and Taylor Gabirel in the pecking order. Having failed to make a considerable additional contribution with Jones out during the last two games, things aren't likely to get better as Jones prepares to return.