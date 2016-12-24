Neal (ankle) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the AJC reports.

If Neal is unable to return Saturday, it'd be a significant blow to the Falcons' defense given that the rookie leads the team in tackles. More information on Neal's status figures to be made available closer to halftime of Saturday's contest. In the meantime, Sharrod Neasman will take up Neal's post at strong safety.