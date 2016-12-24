Neal (ankle) has returned to Saturday's game against the Panthers, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.

Neal's return is a boon to the Falcons defense both in the passing game and in run support. He injured his ankle early in the first half, but only missed a minimal amount of time before getting back on the field.

