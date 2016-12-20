Falcons' Keanu Neal: Tallies 11 stops in Week 15
Neal collected 11 tackles and defended a pair of passes in Sunday's win against the 49ers.
Neal has piled up at least eight tackles in nine of his last 11 games, and he's averaging eight stops on the season. He's also forced four fumbles this season, making him an extremely productive IDP option at the safety position.
