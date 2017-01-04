Toilolo was held to one reception for 18 yards in Sunday's win over the Saints.

Toilolo was only able to haul in one of the three passes thrown in his direction, but that's par for the course for Toilolo, who has exactly one reception in each of his last six games. He'll have to wait until the divisional round to see if he can extend his streak in the playoffs.

