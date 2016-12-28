Falcons' Levine Toilolo: Snatches one pass in win
Toilolo brought in a 10-yard reception in his lone target of Saturday's win over Carolina.
Toilolo's one-catch, one-target streak has now been extended to five games. He hasn't seen multiple targets since Week 6 on a Falcons team brimming with weapons. It would be a surprise to see that change this week as the Saints held Toilolo catchless the last time the teams met in Week 3.
