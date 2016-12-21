Toilolo nabbed a 30-yard pass in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Toilolo sprinted down the numbers for a 30-yard gain early in the fourth quarter. Toilolo has found a niche as a field-stretcher for the Falcons, four of his 11 catches on the season going for 20 or more yards, but there's little else there. The statuesque tight end, despite his size, hasn't seen a pass in the red zone this season. He also hasn't been targeted more than once since Week 6 and has just two games on the year with more than a single reception.