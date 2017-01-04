Bryant made a 22-yard field goal and all five extra point attempts in Sunday's win over the Saints.

The 41-year-old kicker has been a model of consistency throughout the season, connecting on 34 of 37 field goal attempts and knocking through all but one of his 57 extra point attempts. He'll be kicking in a dome throughout the playoffs, whether those games be in Atlanta, Dallas or Houston, and with Atlanta's high-powered offense, Bryant has to be considered one of the best kicking options in the playoffs.