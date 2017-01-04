Bryant made a 22-yard field goal and all five extra point attempts in Sunday's win over the Saints.

The 41-year-old kicker has been a model of consistency throughout the season, connecting on 34 of 37 field goal attempts and knocking through all but one of his 57 extra point attempts. He'll be kicking in a dome throughout the playoffs, whether those games be in Atlanta, Dallas or Houston, and with Atlanta's high-powered offense, Bryant has to be considered one of the best kicking options in the playoffs.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola