Falcons' Matt Ryan: Completes 81.8 percent of passes in win
Ryan completed 27 of 33 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns while adding two carries for nine yards in Saturday's 33-16 win over Carolina.
Ryan completed a season-high 81.8 percent of passes despite a quiet game from top receiver Julio Jones (four catches for 60 yards). He connected with a pair of unusual targets for his touchdowns, hitting Joshua Perkins from 26 yards out in the first quarter and D.J. Tialavea from the one-yard line in the second. The ninth-year veteran's 34 touchdown passes are a career high, while his seven interceptions to date are two fewer than his old best of nine.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tosses two touchdowns•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws three touchdowns in blowout win•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws decisive pick-two in loss to Chiefs•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Rebounds in win over Arizona•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Held in check Sunday versus Eagles•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Equals season-high four touchdowns in Week 9 win•