Falcons' Matt Ryan: Completes 81.8 percent of passes in win

Ryan completed 27 of 33 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns while adding two carries for nine yards in Saturday's 33-16 win over Carolina.

Ryan completed a season-high 81.8 percent of passes despite a quiet game from top receiver Julio Jones (four catches for 60 yards). He connected with a pair of unusual targets for his touchdowns, hitting Joshua Perkins from 26 yards out in the first quarter and D.J. Tialavea from the one-yard line in the second. The ninth-year veteran's 34 touchdown passes are a career high, while his seven interceptions to date are two fewer than his old best of nine.