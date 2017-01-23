Falcons' Matt Ryan: Extension talks planned

Ryan and the Falcons are expected to discuss a contract extension this offseason, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Ryan has two years remaining on his current contract, but after an MVP-caliber 2016 season, his representation is anticipated to pursue a deal to secure his long-term future in Atlanta. According to the report, Ryan's potential extension with the Falcons could make him the NFL's highest-paid player. With those negotiations not slated until this offseason, Ryan will be able to focus on the task at hand, which is attempting to secure the Falcons' first Super Bowl victory in franchise history on Feb. 5 versus the Patriots.