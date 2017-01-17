Falcons' Matt Ryan: Leads team to divisional round win

Ryan completed 26 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's divisional round win over the Seahawks.

Ryan shredded the Seahawks all day, finishing with a passer rating of 125.7. He's in line for another huge game on Sunday when the Falcons host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the final game at the Georgia dome. The points are expected to pile up quickly in this one, and Matt Ryan is expected to spearhead the charge.