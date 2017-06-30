Falcons' Matt Ryan: Not expecting Super Bowl hangover

Ryan doesn't expect the Falcons to have any hangover from their Super Bowl collapse, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "We're already back at it," Ryan said. "When we started as a team in April, we got together before that as players down in Miami, it was time to move one. It was time to look forward.

Moving on from such a crushing defeat might seem difficult, but the Falcons can take comfort in knowing they're well positioned for another deep playoff run, having avoided the kind of exodus which often plagues Super Bowl participants. Fullback Patrick DiMarco, who only played 31 percent of the snaps last year, was Atlanta's biggest offseason loss on the offensive side. Ryan essentially will get to work with the same group of weapons that helped him to an MVP last year, though he will have to adjust to new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who's replacing current 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. While Shanahan will be missed, Sarkisian is expected to retain the core principles of the departed coordinator's offense, implementing his own version with a light touch. It will be hard for the Atlanta offense to match what it did last season, but the unit still figures to be among the best in the NFL.