Falcons' Matt Ryan: Piles it on Saints' defense

Ryan completed 27 of 36 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Saints.

Ryan came out gunning early, capping his MVP campaign with four touchdowns to four different receivers in the first half. In the final quarter of the season, he's thrown 11 touchdowns without a pick. A pessimist could point to the sub-par competition he's faced in such games, but Ryan has generally stepped up when Atlanta's competition has been the stiffest. In Atlanta's four games against teams that made the playoff field, Ryan completed 71 percent of his passes, averaged 329 yards per game and posted a 10:3 touchdown:interception ratio.