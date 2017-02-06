Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws for 284 yards, two TD in Super Bowl LI loss

Ryan completed 17 of 23 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Falcons' 34-28 Super Bowl LI overtime loss to the Patriots. He also lost a fumble.

Ryan, and the Falcons offense he helmed, were masterful for two quarters-plus before Tom Brady's killer instinct kicked in. He started to heat up on Atlanta's third possession, completing passes of 19 and 23 yards to Julio Jones on a drive that ultimately culminated in a five-yard Freeman touchdown run. The veteran quarterback came back on the next drive to connect with Taylor Gabriel for 24 yards and Jones for another 18, before capping matters off with a pretty 19-yard scoring connection with rookie Austin Hooper. After an eight-play, 85-yard scoring drive early in the third quarter that featured a 35-yard connection to Gabriel and a six-yard touchdown strike to Tevin Coleman, Ryan and the Falcons appeared to be in the proverbial driver's seat, but ironically would fail to score the rest of the game. One of their subsequent unsuccessful possessions came in the early part of the fourth quarter, when Ryan lost the ball after getting hit by Donta Hightower on a play where Freeman whiffed on his block. The turnover would lead to one of the Patriots' second-half touchdowns, and Ryan ultimately would never have a chance to touch the ball in overtime after the Patriots drove for a touchdown on the opening drive of the extra period. The record comeback by New England ironically caps Ryan's MVP season, a campaign in which he threw for a career-best 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns.