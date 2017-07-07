Sanu has solidified himself as the Falcons' No. 2 receiver, John Fricke of CBS Atlanta reports.

Alternately ignored or overextended in Cincinnati his first four seasons, Sanu settled in comfortably in his first year with Atlanta, efficiently catching 59 of his 81 targets (72.8 percent) for 653 yards (8.1 YPT) in 15 games. His involvement did fall off a bit late in the year when Taylor Gabriel emerged as a solid No. 3, but Sanu still logged at least two-thirds of the offensive snaps and drew at least three targets in every contest (including the playoffs) after Week 3. He won't offer much fantasy upside so long as Julio Jones (toe) is healthy, but the former Bengal does make sense as a bench piece to provide insurance for Jones owners.