Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Scores in season finale win

Sanu caught all four passes that came his way in Sunday's win over the Saints for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Matt Ryan found Sanu in the back of the end zone for a 10 yard strike on a scramble midway through the second quarter. It was Sanu's first score since Week 8. Sanu put together some solid outings to start the season, but he has been quiet in recent weeks, a period that coincides with the emergence of big-play threat Taylor Gabriel. Gabriel was out with a foot injury on Sunday, but is expected back for the playoffs. Those planning on playing Sanu should prepare accordingly.