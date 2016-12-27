Falcons' Mohamed Sanu: Tallies 56 yards in win

Sanu caught three of four targets for 56 yards in Saturday's win over Carolina.

Sanu has had his solid moments in 2016, but has topped 80 yards receiving just once all year and hasn't scored since Week 8. More disturbingly, Sanu has been targeted in the red zone just once since Atlanta's Week 11 bye, after averaging one such target per week in the team's first 10 games. He is not worth a start against a New Orleans team that held him to 31 yards in Week 3.