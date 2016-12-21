Falcons' Nick Williams: Limited again Wednesday
Williams was limited at practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was limited for the second straight day as he remains in the league's concussion protocol. He'll need to ramp up his activity in the next two days to have a chance to play in Week 16, though it's still possible that he could lose his roster spot if Julio Jones (toe) returns to action.
More News
-
Falcons' Nick Williams: Works on side Tuesday•
-
Falcons' Nick Williams: Won't play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Nick Williams: No practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Nick Williams: Hauls in four passes in win•
-
Falcons' Nick Williams: Leaves Sunday with concussion•
-
Falcons' Nick Williams: Promoted to active roster•