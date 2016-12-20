Williams (concussion) worked on the side during Tuesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Considering he was unable to practice at all last week, Williams' presence Tuesday indicates he's progressed to an extent through the concussion protocol. However, taking part on the side and on the field are two different animals, so he may still have a number of hurdles to jump over in his recovery. No matter: His standing on the 53-man roster may be tied to fellow wideout Julio Jones, who will attempt to complete a full-speed practice on his ailing toe Wednesday.