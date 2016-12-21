Therezie (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.

The special teamer out of Auburn was sidelined for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to an ankle injury, but he's trending in the right direction heading into Week 16 after logging a full practice Wednesday. He seldom gets on the field at safety with Ricardo Allen holding down a starting spot alongside Keanu Neal, but he has added value on special teams. Therezie's full practice Wednesday suggests that he could be active for Saturday's divisional clash with the Panthers.