McKinley (shoulder) is scheduled to sit out the early portions of training camp, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Consitution reports.

McKinley, who underwent shoulder surgery in early March, is not quite ready to make his debut in practice with the Falcons after being picked 26th overall in this year's draft. He's still on pace to be available for Week 1 of the regular season, but his chances of starting at outside linebacker right away could take a hit if the shoulder recovery keeps him sidelined until the latter stages of camp. In the meantime, Duke Riley, Josh Keyes and De'Vondre Campbell may see additional reps during McKinley's absence from practice.