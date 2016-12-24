Gabriel (shoulder) is active for Saturday's game in Carolina.

With the return of Julio Jones (toe) and Mohamed Sanu available, the top of the Falcons' receiving corps is more or less intact, Austin Hooper's (knee) absence aside. Gabriel's production hasn't been impacted by his running mates, or lack thereof, over the last seven games, as he's averaged a touchdown per game during that run. Consequently, he's a safe bet to trot out there against the Panthers' 32nd-ranked pass defense.