Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Catches three passes in win
Gabriel caught three balls for 15 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
It was the first time Gabriel failed to eclipse 40 receiving yards in a game since October 16 against the Seahawks. It's a little disappointing, but it's not all that surprising considering Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu both played. Gabriel has a nice match up against the Saints in Week 17, but since the Falcons can clinch a bye with a win, expect Jones and Sanu to also suit up in the final week of the season.
More News
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Available in Week 16•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Scores again Sunday•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Returns Sunday•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Sustains shoulder injury Sunday•