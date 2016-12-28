Gabriel caught three balls for 15 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

It was the first time Gabriel failed to eclipse 40 receiving yards in a game since October 16 against the Seahawks. It's a little disappointing, but it's not all that surprising considering Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu both played. Gabriel has a nice match up against the Saints in Week 17, but since the Falcons can clinch a bye with a win, expect Jones and Sanu to also suit up in the final week of the season.