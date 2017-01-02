According to head coach Dan Quinn, Gabriel (foot) is expected to practice this week.

Gabriel missed Sunday's win over the Saints due to a foot injury, but should be back on the field this week. Look for more updates to come once the practice reports come out later in the week. Regardless, the Falcons have the weekend off after clinching a first-round bye Sunday, so the wideout will have plenty of time to nurse his aliment before the divisional round.