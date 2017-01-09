Gabriel (foot) is expected to take part in Tuesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "We anticipate, for tomorrow, everyone to be able to participate," head coach Dan Quinn said Monday.

Held out of the regular season finale due to toe and ankle woes, Gabriel returned to drills during the Falcons' bye week. His participation Tuesday would thus be an extension of his progress from a week ago, though Quinn wouldn't rule out some players logging limited showings. No matter Gabriel's own activity level Tuesday, his standing won't be confirmed until the team's first injury report is released following Wednesday's session.