Gabriel (foot) practiced in full Wednesday.

With the benefit of the Falcons' first-round bye, Gabriel has clearly put behind the toe and ankle injuries that forced him to be sidelined in Week 17. The multi-faceted wideout will now focus his efforts on exploiting a Seattle secondary that has allowed 12.9 YPC and 15 total touchdowns to wide receivers this season (including playoffs).

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola