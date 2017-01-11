Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Full practice Wednesday
Gabriel (foot) practiced in full Wednesday.
With the benefit of the Falcons' first-round bye, Gabriel has clearly put behind the toe and ankle injuries that forced him to be sidelined in Week 17. The multi-faceted wideout will now focus his efforts on exploiting a Seattle secondary that has allowed 12.9 YPC and 15 total touchdowns to wide receivers this season (including playoffs).
