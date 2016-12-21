Gabriel (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Gabriel donned a no-contact black jersey during Wednesday's session due to the shoulder injury that sidelined him for a stretch of Sunday's win versus the 49ers. The ailment didn't stop him from hauling in three of six passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, the latter of which marked his seventh end-zone visit in the last seven games. Although the Falcons may hold Gabriel out of the contact portions of practice this week, there's been no indication that he's in danger of sitting out Saturday in Carolina. If he indeed suits up, he could be operating alongside Julio Jones (toe), who appears to be drawing closer to a return.