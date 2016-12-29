Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Limited Thursday
Gabriel (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Cleared to participate in individual drills, at the very least, Gabriel is making progress through the foot injury that contained him to rehab work Wednesday. The final injury report of the week will provide an inkling of his potential availability Sunday versus the Saints, who have surrendered 12.5 YPC and nine touchdowns to wide receivers over the last seven contests.
