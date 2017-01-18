Gabriel (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

After logging an entire week of full practices, Gabriel received just 24 of the 72 offensive snaps Saturday against the Seahawks, which was well behind fellow wideouts Mohamed Sanu (49) and Julio Jones (42), and nearly equal to Aldrick Robinson's allotment of 25. Gabriel's inability to grab a larger workload is worrisome due to the seeming cap placed upon Jones, who has contended with a toe injury for more than a month and kicked off this week with a DNP. If allowed to play, as expected, in Sunday's NFC championship game versus the Packers, Jones should earn the largest share of WR reps, ensuring that Gabriel will have to take full advantage of his limited snap count.