Gabriel (foot) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship versus the Packers after fully practicing Friday.

Gabriel was limited both Wednesday and Thursday to rest his ailing foot, but his full practice Friday cleared any uncertainty regarding his status. The speedster will be available as usual to face a mistake-prone Green Bay secondary, and should take confidence from catching all three of his targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta's previous meeting with the Packers this season.