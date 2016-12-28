Gabriel (foot) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Last week, a shoulder injury impacted Gabriel's practice reps, containing him to a limited session Wednesday before he wrapped it up with back-to-back unhinged showings. As he begins prep for the regular-season finale, his focus regards rehabilitation of a foot concern. Because the Falcons can lock down a first-round bye with a win Sunday against the Saints, Gabriel will likely do everything in his power to play this weekend. However, caution may spur the organization to push back his next appearance to the postseason.