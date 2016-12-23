Gabriel (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Gabriel has been a revelation over the course of the second half of the season, accruing seven touchdowns over the last seven games. Because he's received just 28 touches (including four carries) during that stretch, the production is made even more impressive. With Julio Jones (toe) expected to return this Saturday, Matt Ryan will likely be turning much of his attention to the 6-foot-3, 200-pound All-Pro in the passing attack. However, Gabriel's do-it-all mentality should still yield fruit within in the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense.