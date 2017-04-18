Gabriel, a restricted free agent, reported to the Falcons' offseason workout program without signing his contract tender, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.

Gabriel was given a second-round tender worth $2.746 million, an offer sheet unlikely to be matched by another team. He's likely holding off in an attempt to work out a long-term deal before Friday's deadline. Fortunately for the Falcons, Gabriel reporting to workouts without a contract in hand is a classy and team-friendly move that can only help his case in landing a multi-year commitment.