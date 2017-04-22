Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Signs contract tender with Falcons
Gabriel signed his contract tender with the Falcons on Saturday, Kelsey Conway of AtlantaFalcons.com reports.
Gabriel reported to offseason workouts this past week without a solidified contract situation as a restricted free agent, while no other team offered to match his second-round tender worth $2.746 million in Atlanta. Having officially signed his tender with the Falcons, Gabriel will likely continue seeking a long-term deal given his good standing with the organization.
