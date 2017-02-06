Gabriel grabbed three of five targets for 76 yards in the Falcons' 34-28 Super Bowl LI overtime loss to the Patriots.

The speedster continued to show the play-making ability that made him a highly viable threat for the Falcons this season, bringing in receptions of 24 and 35 yards. He also checked in second in targets on the team, even outpacing Julio Jones in that category. Having notched a career-high six receiving touchdowns on 35 receptions this season, Gabriel will be one of the Falcons' more intriguing restricted free agents heading into the offseason.