Gabriel (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Saints, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.

Gabriel is still trying to get over a foot injury, and although coach Dan Quinn doesn't consider it a long-term issue, the shifty wideout won't play in Sunday's regular season finale. With Gabriel sidelined, Justin Hardy and Aldrick Robinson could see more snaps in Atlanta's No. 3 wideout position.

