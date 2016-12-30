Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Won't play Sunday
Gabriel (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Saints, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.
Gabriel is still trying to get over a foot injury, and although coach Dan Quinn doesn't consider it a long-term issue, the shifty wideout won't play in Sunday's regular season finale. With Gabriel sidelined, Justin Hardy and Aldrick Robinson could see more snaps in Atlanta's No. 3 wideout position.
More News
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Limited Thursday•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: No practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Catches three passes in win•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Available in Week 16•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel: Limited in practice Wednesday•