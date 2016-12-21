Ward rushed for 52 yards on six carries in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Ward's 16 carries over the past two weeks exceeds his previous season total. The uptick in usage requires more than a look at the box score, however. Ward has benefited from back-to-back blowouts by the Falcons. Every one of his touches in those two games has come in garbage time in the fourth quarter.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola