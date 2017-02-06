Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Exits Super Bowl with ankle injury
Coleman (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Super Bowl against the Patriots, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Coleman was twisted up on a short carry in the fourth quarter. Unless he returns, Devonta Freeman will shoulder the vast majority of the rushing load the rest of the way.
More News
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Leads all rushers in playoff win•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Scores in season finale•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Scores 55-yard touchdown against Panthers•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Receives 16 touches for 66 yards•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Reaches paydirt twice against Rams•
-
Falcons' Tevin Coleman: Double-digit carries in loss to Chiefs•