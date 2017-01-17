Coleman ran for 57 yards on 11 carries and hauled in a touchdown reception in Saturday's playoff win over the Seahawks.

Coleman averaged 5.2 yards a carry on the ground and added three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown through the air. Paired with Devonta Freeman, the Falcons have a solid 1-2 punch at running back. Coleman will look to help Atlanta punch their ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Packers.