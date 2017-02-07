Falcons' Tevin Coleman: No need for offseason ankle surgery
Coleman isn't expected to require offseason surgery on his left ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Head coach Dan Quinn said as much Tuesday, all but clarifying the severity of the injury sustained by Coleman in Super Bowl LI. No matter, Coleman will likely focus on rehab in the coming weeks and perhaps months with the aim of working in tandem with Devonta Freeman out of the Falcons' backfield once again.
