Coleman isn't expected to require offseason surgery on his left ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn said as much Tuesday, all but clarifying the severity of the injury sustained by Coleman in Super Bowl LI. No matter, Coleman will likely focus on rehab in the coming weeks and perhaps months with the aim of working in tandem with Devonta Freeman out of the Falcons' backfield once again.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola