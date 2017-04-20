Head coach Dan Quinn did not mention Coleman (ankle) when discussing players with injury restrictions at the Falcons' voluntary offseason program, Matt Winkeljohn of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "There's a couple guys ... (who) are going to be limited as far as the offseason goes. They're all participating in some fashion," Quinn explained. "Tru, Claiborne and Shelby are all participating in some fashion with workouts and rehab. Offensively, Julio Jones would be the one in that spot."

Coleman's ankle injury in the Super Bowl appeared somewhat serious, but he didn't need surgery and there's been nothing to suggest it's a long-term concern. Quinn's comments support the notion that the 24-year-old running back is back to full health for the start of the Falcons' offseason program. Coleman will reprise his role as a valued complement to Devonta Freeman, who hopes to secure an extension prior to the start of the final season of his rookie contract. As a key part of the high-powered Atlanta offense even when Freeman is healthy, Coleman may be the most valuable No. 2 running back in the league.