Coleman rushed nine times for 90 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 45 more in Saturday's 33-16 win over the Panthers.

Coleman broke off a 55-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for his eighth rushing score of the season. The second-year man out of Indiana also has a pair of receiving touchdowns, as he and Devonta Freeman continue to form an effective committee in the Falcons backfield. Another strong performance can be expected in the season finale against a Saints team that Coleman burned for three touchdowns back in Week 3.

