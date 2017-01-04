Coleman rushed for 44 yards on eight carries and added 15 yards and a score on three catches in Sunday's win over the Saints.

Coleman slipped out of the backfield and into the flat for a seven-yard touchdown to get Atlanta on the board in the first quarter. It was Coleman's 11th score of the season and fifth in the six games since Atlanta's bye. Coleman seldom puts up the same kind of yardage as his counterpart Devonta Freeman, Freeman reaching 100 total yards seven times this season to Coleman's three. Yet, with the level of consistency that he's been able to contribute in the passing game and score down the stretch, Coleman is a worthwhile play in the playoffs.