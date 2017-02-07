Coleman injured his left ankle during the fourth quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl LI loss to the Patriots, NFL.com reports.

Coleman's early departure was made possible after an awkward tackle in which his left ankle was crunched by much larger bodies while getting stuffed in the trenches. At that point in the game, he had turned seven carries into 29 yards and hauled in a six-yard touchdown grab, marking the Falcons' final score of the evening. There's no word on the extent of the injury, but the start of Coleman's offseason will include plenty of rest, at the very least.