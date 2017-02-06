Coleman (ankle) gained 29 yards on seven rushes and secured his only target for a six-yard touchdown in the Falcons' 34-28 Super Bowl LI overtime loss to the Patriots.

The talented second-year back served as a perfect complement to Devonta Freeman, as was often the case during Atlanta's storied regular season and playoff run. However, disaster struck with just under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, as Coleman's leg was bent awkwardly on a tackle near the sideline and he was unable to return to the game. Coleman was able to notch a six-yard touchdown in the early stages of the second half, which would end up being the final points of the night for the Falcons. Assuming his ankle injury isn't overly severe, Coleman will look to team with Freeman once again in 2017 as the Falcons defend their NFC crown.