Head coach Dan Quinn said Beasley (shoulder) will have no limitations going forward and will practice this week, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Beasley suffered the shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints, but it does not appear to be a severe setback. Look for more updates to come when the team's practice reports are released later this week. Quinn seems confident in Beasley's status, but should the linebacker be limited in any way, Philip Wheeler will likely see increased reps.