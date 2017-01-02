Falcons' Vic Beasley: Expected to practice this week
Head coach Dan Quinn said Beasley (shoulder) will have no limitations going forward and will practice this week, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Beasley suffered the shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints, but it does not appear to be a severe setback. Look for more updates to come when the team's practice reports are released later this week. Quinn seems confident in Beasley's status, but should the linebacker be limited in any way, Philip Wheeler will likely see increased reps.
More News
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Scheduled for MRI on Monday•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Suffers left shoulder injury•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Scores touchdown in Sunday victory•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Notches two more sacks in Week 10•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Records another sack in Week 8•
-
Falcons' Vic Beasley: Secures two sacks in Sunday defeat•